Throughout 2021, WarnerMedia has released all of its films in both theaters and live On HBO Max on the same day, which means if you get up on Friday and want to watch Resurrection Matrix At home and you don’t want to go to the theater, you can. However, this practice was discontinued in 2022 and it was the studio’s first major release of the yearBatman is its first major theatrical exclusive since Christopher Nolan Tenet in August of 2020. With all that in mind, that means Batman isn’t currently streaming on HBO Max, but there’s a ticking clock for when it’ll be available, and it’s faster than you think.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Keeler previously confirmed that starting in 2022 there will be a 45-day theatrical-exclusive window for its releases, including The Batman. The math must hold up and there’s no lag, Batman It will then arrive on HBO Max to stream on April 19, exactly 46 days after Matt Reeves released the March 4 reboot in theaters.. “Think about when the movies will appear on HBO, which is eight to nine months after their theatrical premiere. Batman It will appear on Day 46 on HBO Max,” Kilar said in an interview with Vox Re-encoding. “This is a big change from what things were like in 2018, 2017, and 2016.”

Kilar added, “I feel really, really good knowing that BatmanAnd the black AdamAnd the SparkleAnd the Elvis, and a whole host of other movies, will actually appear on Day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of regions around the world. This is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.”

Although only playing in theaters It seems fans are already heading to theaters in droves to see the new movie. The film’s international box office is already starting to gain momentum with tracking reports placing the new film as likely It became the biggest Batman movie ever.

Batman is already playing in theaters now and signs The first of four different versions of the Headed Crusade that will be on the big screen throughout 2022, the largest number of Batman ever. This time next year, all of these movies will be airing on HBO Max as well, which is already home to a host of Bat films including Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, and more.