April 29, 2022

WhatsApp appears to be working on multi-phone and tablet chat

Jack Kimmons April 29, 2022

WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that allows users to chat with the same account on multiple phones, or on a phone and tablet, according to Screen found in beta version of the app on site WABetaInfo. The screen gives instructions for registering the device you’re using as a “companion” by scanning a code with your main phone – although there doesn’t currently appear to be an actual code to scan.

Screen Found in a previous beta version Show that devices can get the ability to sync recent messages, even though they’re end-to-end encrypted. This screen, along with the “Register device as companion” screen that instructs users on how to use WhatsApp on another device, adds compelling evidence that this feature is in the works.

Both screens are found in the Android version of the app, which means that the feature will support chatting on a secondary phone or tablet. At the moment, it is unclear if and when the feature will also be available on iOS if and when it will be launched, although there is precedent indicating that it will. WhatsApp technically supports using your account on multiple devices already, via Associated Devices Feature, which currently supports the use of computers as secondary devices only. The feature is available on both iOS and Android.

The WhatsApp Linked Devices to be released as a public beta in November 2021and has It’s gotten better since then (Although it’s still there Some features are not supported, depending on your main device). But while the linked devices are handy for desktop users, they don’t do much for those with secondary smartphones or tablets. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, did not immediately respond the edgeAsk for more details about its plans to expand the Linked Devices feature to support mobile devices as well.

