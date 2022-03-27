What You Can Buy Instead of an Expensive LG G2 OLED 97″ TV

Even though technology prices have steadily fallen over the past few years, a premium OLED TV can still cost an arm and a leg — and that’s especially true of the LG G2 4K’s 97-inch display.

LG recently revealed the pricing of its phone 2022 TV lineup And most monitors cost what you’d expect. LG’s first ever 42-inch monitor It is the cheapest at $1,399 (about £1,050 / AU$1,900), as part of the LG C2 range, but for those who are happy to refinance their homes, there are more luxurious options in LG’s G2 range.

And it’s 97 inches LG G2 which will set you back €25,000 (about $27,500 / £21,000 / AU$37,000) according to Flatpanels HD . LG has reportedly confirmed that price as well – so this isn’t just a leak or wild speculation.

If you ask us, $27,500 is a ridiculous amount to spend on TV. Alternatively, here’s a guide to some of the other purchases you can make if you have that kind of money burning hole in your wallet.

Four 83-inch LG G2 TVs

gravity 97 inch LG OLED TV It is of enormous size. But for roughly $27,500 spent, you only get one TV. Sure your home cinema will look great, but what about the other rooms in your house?

Instead, why not choose the 83-inch LG G2 OLED? This TV is still bulky, and even better, you’ll be able to take several TVs home with you. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed in every region yet, but we think you’ll be able to get at least 83-inch LG G2s, and maybe as many as four.

That could mean a new 4K OLED TV in your home cinema, bedroom, kitchen and even bathroom if you want to.

Regardless of size, the 83-inch and 97-inch LG G2 are practically identical – they both offer the same great set of features that guarantee their amazing price tag.

Correction: March 27, 2022

We previously said that you would only need 14 on these 97″ TVs to cover a standard NFL stadium and 19 to cover a Premier League football field. You will actually need about 172 and 230 respectively.

26 Samsung S22 Ultra smartphones

Be real for a second, how many times will you actually use 93 inches OLED TV ? Multiple reports from the past few years have shown that TV use is on the decline, even during 2020 and 2021 when we were all stuck at home due to pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, we’re spending more time than ever before glued to our smartphones. So, instead of spraying on an OLED TV, you will rarely use the reason not to grab The best smartphone Money can buy instead: Samsung S22 Ultra .

The base S22 Ultra comes in at $1,199 / £1149 / AU$1,849. For that price, you get a 128GB phone with blazing processing speeds, a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and five amazing cameras.

Instead of spending $27,500 on a new TV, you can grab about 26 Samsung S22 Ultra smartphones. Gluing 25 of them together will allow you to create a fusion that will effectively be a 34-inch TV, plus you’ll still have one left over to use as a regular smartphone.

55 PS5s or Xbox Series Xs… or 42 Steam Decks

What’s the point of owning a visually stunning TV that delivers 4K gaming at 120Hz if you don’t have one of the latest consoles to take advantage of?

Instead of wasting your savings on a 97″ LG OLED TV that you won’t be using, you can instead spend your money on 55 PS5s (or just one if you are going by scalper rates).

With great hardware and a host of amazing games at your disposal (from elden ring to Forbidden horizon west), we’re sure you won’t be disappointed with what the PS5 has to offer. Alternatively, you can grab 55 Xbox Series Xs Or a combination of both consoles so you can enjoy all that gaming has to offer in 2022.

Now that we can see a major flaw in this plan, how are you going to use your new PS5 or Xbox without a TV? Ignoring more practical solutions, you may want to consider ditching these controllers altogether and catch 42 steam floors.

You’ll get the most expensive model out there – it comes with 512GB of internal SSD storage and an anti-glare screen – and you’ll have a great way to get your Steam library out on the go.

We were Incredibly impressed with Steam DeckAnd with 42 at your disposal, we’re sure you, your friends and extended family will be totally amazed at what they can achieve.

car (in addition to the above technique)

Filling your home with too many tech items would be fun, but it’s not particularly useful, is it?

Unless you have a reason to own 42 Steam platforms, you might want to return 41 of them and get one PS5, Xbox Series X, Samsung S22 Ultra smartphone, and 55-inch LG C2 TV. Then, with roughly $23,000 left, it’s time to head to your local auto dealership and head home on a new ride.

Depending on where you live – and the incentives for buying an electric car – you can grab a new car like Mini Cooper SE for that kind of money. Alternatively, you can go for a used car and find a better deal on a fun trip.

a house

What good is a TV if you don’t have a home to put it in?

If you want to get a top-mounted fixture or get creative with what you call your ‘house’, you can get the keys to your new place in place of the $27,500, 97-inch LG G2 OLED.

Housing auction sites routinely whip up multi-bedroom homes for under $27,500, and if you don’t get seasick, you can go in the water with a houseboat for that kind of money—the latter option comes with the added benefit of letting you call yourself the captain.

Surely, the walls won’t dazzle with OLED Evo panels and the windows won’t pop Dolby Atmos Surround sound, but it will provide you shelter on a rainy day and a warm place to sleep at night.

Over time, we’re sure the price of 97-inch OLED 4K TVs will drop to a more reasonable level, but for 2022, your best option for a “budget-friendly” big screen experience is to get one of the best projectors out there. .

Certainly, the image quality is not as impressive as OLED Evo or QD-OLED display, but you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck than if you dropped $27,500 on a single 97-inch screen.

Whatever you choose to spend $27,500 on — whether it’s buying a single TV, 55 PS5s, or an entire house — we hope you’ll make the right decision for you. But if you ask us, the answer is not TV this time.