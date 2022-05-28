What to expect from Michael Harris second in the Majors

We may not know for a long time the impact of the canceled 2020 Minor League season on the development of young players. What we do know is that Harris used that time to get better. At 19, he was one of the youngest players in any alternative training position and certainly seemed to belong to a handful of other young Braves players at the time, a group that included Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Patch and Drew Waters. All of them had the tools to play midfield, and Harris immediately showed that his instincts as a defender were as good, if not better, than the others in this group. This is something Braves fans can count on once out of the gate: as well as defending on the field. He’s certainly capable of playing all three positions, but with all due respect to Adam Duvall, Harris would be a huge defensive upgrade midfield. His extra arm that made him such an interesting prospect in high school does extremely well from anywhere.