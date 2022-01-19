What the people of that country demand

2021-12-31

Mickey Fernandez, a former international from Goa, said the election was “painful” and that he had experienced a “hangover” from Portuguese rule.

Protesters were outraged that the authorities ignored the Indian sports stars and instead chose a player from Portugal, where Goa gained independence in 1961.

Following the unveiling of the statue in Calangute this week, several protesters with black flags gathered at the site.

The statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a stir in the southern Indian state of Goa, with its residents accusing authorities of being insensitive to honoring a sports star from a former colonial power.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world, but we still have to have a statue of a player from Goa,” Fernandez told AFP.

Most of present-day India gained independence in 1947. On the other hand, after the armed conflict with the Portuguese colonial powers, Goa became an autonomous region in 1961, governed by the Indian federal government, and was recognized as a whole state of India. In 1987.

Michael Lobo, a regional minister and a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), justified the choice, pointing out that it was based on the desire to uplift the youth not only in India but also internationally.

Sealed contract: Alvaro Morata will play for FC Barcelona

“All the boys and girls who want to become professional footballers will be inspired by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

“If you pursue your dreams with enthusiasm, you can achieve your goal. That is what we (the statue) have on board,” he added.

The remnants of Portuguese existence are most visible in the area, with local architecture, a significant number of churches and many citizens having names and surnames of Portuguese descent.

Unlike other parts of India, many in the state prefer football to cricket, and many support the Portuguese team in international matches such as the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 2021 with 803 goals

“I follow him (to Portugal) too, but we can’t set up a statue of a foreigner when we have our own soldiers,” Fernandez explained.