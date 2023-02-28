What are the sounds of dinosaurs?

In the next generation of dinosaur-based blockbusters, some star creatures may look more like a bird and a little less like a roaring lion.

At least that’s a possibility raised by new research Posted this monthalthough very little is really understood about the singing of dinosaurs.

But a research team has extracted clues about the sounds the extinct creatures could make from what may be the first known fossilized larynx of a dinosaur. It comes from an ankylosaur, a group of armored plant-eaters that were not closely related to birds. This squat, spiny dinosaur (Pinacosaurus grangeri) was discovered in 2005 in Mongolia.

Junkie Yoshida, a paleontologist at the Fukushima Museum in Japan, said the discovery was surprising because body parts involved in vocalization, including the larynx, which is often made of cartilage but can be bony in some animals, were not considered good candidates. for preservation as fossils. (In some animals, the larynx is located near the top of the trachea and contains the vocal cords.)