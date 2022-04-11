WH says Biden “currently has no plans” to travel to Ukraine despite Boris Johnson’s visit

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Biden He has no plans to visit her UkraineDespite the recent visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the country.

“It was quite symbolic to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking the streets of Kyiv with President Zelensky,” NBC host Chuck Todd told Sullivan. “This raises the question: Are we going to meet President Biden in Kyiv?”

“President Biden currently has no plans to travel to Kyiv,” Sullivan replied. “But I will tell you, he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to arms deliveries,” Sullivan continued.

Sullivan went on to say that Ukraine’s foreign minister said the United States “is at the center of efforts to extradite from other countries and to organize and coordinate the world to take actions like the one that took place last week to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council.”

“So President Biden will stay focused on that and make sure that he shows his support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people through these kinds of decisive actions,” Sullivan added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky They have been widely praised on social media for showing their solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

A video of Johnson, released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, showed him and Zelensky walking defiantly through the streets of Kyiv, conversing with local residents.

“This is what democracy looks like,” the Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. “This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and nations looks like.”