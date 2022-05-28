Westphalia expands its avocados to India

Banner image, from left to right: GVK Naidu (Managing Director, Sam Agri), Jack Bart (Global Agriculture Administrator, Westphalian Business Manufacturers and Nurseries), Amos Or (Duvory or), David Levine (Sam Agri’s Marketing Director) and Mrs. Levine (Sam Agri). (Photo: Westphalia fruit)

Westphalia, one of the largest butter suppliers in the world, has announced that it will expand its operations in India amid expectations that the country will become a “highly strategic part” in its growth trajectory.

The company said it supplies locally produced avocados and products from its global farm network to local, retail and wholesale markets in South Asia.

Westphalia has formed a joint venture (JV) with Sam Agri to launch Haas avocados to India and other internationally accepted varieties suitable for the Indian climate: West in Evo India Limited.

Westphalia described Sam Agri as a well-known Indian agricultural company with over 25 years of experience in integrated new products farming, processing and marketing activities.

JV Partners has returned to Dvori Or, an Israel-based nursery that combines the best avocado nursery expertise.

“We are global avocado specialists in a highly specialized industry that requires in-depth knowledge and experience,” said Jack Bart, global agricultural executive at Westphalia Business Manufacturers and Nurseries.

“We are pleased to bring our expertise to India in every part of the value chain ranging from nurseries and cultivation techniques to producing the best quality products to store on supermarket shelves.”

GVK Naidu, Managing Director, Sam Agri, said: “Westphalia’s growing and marketing expertise, and Touri’s nursery expertise will help us realize our desire to have avocados at every table in India.”

David Levine, Marketing Director, Sam Agri, added: “This partnership is a natural fit. With our integrated experience, Westphalia will allow us to focus on both the local butter industry and the strategic imports that will make the Indian market even better. We can not wait to start this journey together.”

For his part, Amos Orr of Dvori Or commented: “India has areas suitable for producing avocados, and being in the Northern Hemisphere, production is negative for African and South American imports. We are pleased to bring in varieties. Planting material suitable for local microclimates.”

During the off-season in India, Westphalia imports avocados from its farms in Tanzania, making them available year-round to the growing market.

“We hope the short transit time with regular supply of good quality avocados creates the right conditions to see rapid growth in the Indian market and to complement the growing local production in India,” Zac Bard added.

Alk Brand, Managing Director, Westphalia Fruits Group concluded: “India has been selected as a strategic investment opportunity for Westphalia Fruit and we are ready to develop long-term sustainable growth after selecting the right strategic partners and conducting extensive market research.

“We expect India to become a more strategic part of Westphalia’s development trajectory.”