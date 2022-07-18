Western notes: Suns, Eaton, Durant, McGee, Kings

The suns identical Pacers’ four-year $133 million bid sheet to keep Dender Eaton in Phoenix, but some reform is still needed between the two sides, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski relayed (video link).
Wojnarowski specifically mentioned the coach Monty Williams star keeper Chris Paul, two major pieces from the Suns team. Phoenix dealt with chemistry issues related to Eaton at the end of the season and eventually lost to Dallas 4-3 in the second round.
For his part, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season, helping the Suns have a league best record of 64-18. Phoenix also made the NBA Finals in 2021, so he should still be considered a title contender entering next season.
There’s more Western Conference tonight:
- Duane Rankin from Arizona Lists five reasons why the Suns shouldn’t give up on pursuing a Nets star Kevin Durant Although Pacers’ presentation sheet is identical to Ayton. Durant has proven that he remains one of the top three players in the world, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season. That number was the highest since 2013/14 with Oklahoma City, when he won the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
- The Mavericks Veteran Center signature Gavel McGee to a three-year, $17 million deal that includes a $6 million player option in the final season, Hoops Rumors learned. McGee is expected to start alongside Christian Wood – recently acquired by the team – to start the season. McGee was one of the best reserve positions in the league last season.
- Jason Anderson from Sacramento Bee Examines some summer league finale notes for kings. Sacramento defeated Houston on Saturday despite losing Keegan Murray Others won 92-81. The team was led by Jeriya Horn20 points.
