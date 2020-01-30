Railway Jobs

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 27-January-2020

• Last Date – 26-February-2020

• Exam Date – will be notified soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ General / OBC – Rs. 170/-

SC / ST / PH – Rs. 70/-

Female – Rs. 70/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Western Central Region,

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 21/January/2020)

Minimum – 15 Years

Maximum – 24 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

 
Number of posts – 200 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020
Posts Wise Vacancy  Details –

Fitter – 50 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electronic) – 20 Posts

Electrician – 60 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Asst – 10 Posts

Secretarial Asst – 05 Posts

Painter – 30 Posts

Light Motor Vehicle – 05 Posts

Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicle – 10 Posts

CNC Programmer cum Operator – 10 Posts

Pay Scale – Monthly Stipend  will be paid as per Apprenticeship Act,1961

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th Level of Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade from NCVT approved/equivalent institute will be eligible for engagement of Apprentices.

How to Apply for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RRC WR before 26/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned Copies)-:

Class 10th Marksheet

Consolidated ITI Marksheet

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT

Caste Certificate

Disability Certificate

Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate

ID Proof/Address Proof(For Documentation & Online Upload)

Mode of Selection for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on -:

Merit List

Document Verification

Medical Test (As per Requirement)

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
