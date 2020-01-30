West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 27-January-2020
• Last Date – 26-February-2020
• Exam Date – will be notified soon
|• General/ General / OBC – Rs. 170/-
• SC / ST / PH – Rs. 70/-
• Female – Rs. 70/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Western Central Region,
|(As on 21/January/2020)
Minimum – 15 Years
Maximum – 24 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
|Number of posts – 200 post
Vacancy Details for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Trade Apprentice
Posts Wise Vacancy Details –
Fitter – 50 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electronic) – 20 Posts
Electrician – 60 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Asst – 10 Posts
Secretarial Asst – 05 Posts
Painter – 30 Posts
Light Motor Vehicle – 05 Posts
Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicle – 10 Posts
CNC Programmer cum Operator – 10 Posts
Pay Scale – Monthly Stipend will be paid as per Apprenticeship Act,1961
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th Level of Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade from NCVT approved/equivalent institute will be eligible for engagement of Apprentices.
How to Apply for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RRC WR before 26/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned Copies)-:
Class 10th Marksheet
Consolidated ITI Marksheet
National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT
Caste Certificate
Disability Certificate
Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate
ID Proof/Address Proof(For Documentation & Online Upload)
Mode of Selection for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on -:
Merit List
Document Verification
Medical Test (As per Requirement)
|Important Links
Apply
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here