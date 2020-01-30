West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

Post Name – Trade Apprentice Posts Wise Vacancy Details – Fitter – 50 Posts Welder (Gas & Electronic) – 20 Posts Electrician – 60 Posts Computer Operator & Programming Asst – 10 Posts Secretarial Asst – 05 Posts Painter – 30 Posts Light Motor Vehicle – 05 Posts Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicle – 10 Posts CNC Programmer cum Operator – 10 Posts Pay Scale – Monthly Stipend will be paid as per Apprenticeship Act,1961 Educational Qualification – Candidates who have completed their Class 10th Level of Examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade from NCVT approved/equivalent institute will be eligible for engagement of Apprentices. How to Apply for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RRC WR before 26/February/2020. Requisites of Online Application(Scanned Copies)-: Class 10th Marksheet Consolidated ITI Marksheet National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT Caste Certificate Disability Certificate Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate ID Proof/Address Proof(For Documentation & Online Upload) Mode of Selection for RRC WCR Apprentices Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Selection will be based on -: Merit List Document Verification Medical Test (As per Requirement)