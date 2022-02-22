Well-actor Benjamin’s family is reunited safe after her loss Report – The Hollywood Reporter

family reunion Actress Jada Benjamin has been found safely after being reported missing in Los Angeles.

According to a post shared on Twitter on Monday afternoon by her aunt Jehan Johnston, Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on February 19 at Tujunga Ave and Ventura Blvd in Studio City. She was wearing a purple T-shirt, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers.

And Jocinda is Benjamin’s mother too subscriber The flyer on Instagram, which pleads to help the public locate her daughter: “I never thought I’d have to make this kind of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

the walking Dead Actor Vincent Ward also shared the post, noting that he has worked with Benjamin several times.

Los Angeles Police confirmed THR The actress has since been found safe, with her family notified. Further details of her whereabouts and circumstances were not immediately available. Her aunt took to social media on Tuesday to share the happy news writing“Well it’s been a family reunion!!! Thank you!”

Including Benjamin TV credits crazy of youAnd the UnsafeAnd the take careAnd the stuck in the middleAnd the Southland And the criminal minds. She has also appeared in thriller films A murder in Karam And the step fathera holiday movie Christmas with my ex lover With Dennis Butt and Travis Cure.

The Hollywood Reporter I contacted Benjamin’s representatives for more details.

This is the second case of this month. Public Hospital an actress Lindsey Perlman He was reported missing after he was last seen on February 13 in Hollywood. She was found dead on February 18. No details were provided about the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner.

This story was originally published on February 21 at 8:11 pm

February 22, 9:09 am Updated with details about safely locating and finding Benjamin.