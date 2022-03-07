March 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Weather looks good for SpaceX's upcoming Florida rocket launch on Tuesday

Iris Pearce March 7, 2022

Space is important to us and that is why we work to provide you with the highest coverage of the Florida industry and launch. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support him by subscribing here.

Space Force forecasters are forecasting strongly favorable weather for Tuesday’s upcoming SpaceX launch, a mission set to boost another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Forecasters said conditions at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station should be 80% “kick off” for the Falcon 9 launch window that runs from 8:56 a.m. to 10:57 a.m. EDT. However, some clouds around Launch Complex 40 may continue into Tuesday.

“The collision of a sea breeze Monday evening through early Tuesday morning will cause eastbound showers over central Florida, and this rain has the potential to linger in the launch window,” Sunday said. “The main weather concern for Tuesday’s launch attempt is the base of the cumulus cloud.”

