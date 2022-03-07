Weather looks good for SpaceX’s upcoming Florida rocket launch on Tuesday

Space is important to us and that is why we work to provide you with the highest coverage of the Florida industry and launch. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support him by subscribing here.

–

Space Force forecasters are forecasting strongly favorable weather for Tuesday’s upcoming SpaceX launch, a mission set to boost another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Forecasters said conditions at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station should be 80% “kick off” for the Falcon 9 launch window that runs from 8:56 a.m. to 10:57 a.m. EDT. However, some clouds around Launch Complex 40 may continue into Tuesday.

“The collision of a sea breeze Monday evening through early Tuesday morning will cause eastbound showers over central Florida, and this rain has the potential to linger in the launch window,” Sunday said. “The main weather concern for Tuesday’s launch attempt is the base of the cumulus cloud.”

Meanwhile, weather conditions in the Atlantic could pose a “moderate” risk to the SpaceX drone ship scheduled to host the missile’s landing. Should be back in Port Canaveral by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s launch will be the 41st mission for Starlink, SpaceX’s network of low-Earth satellites that sends an Internet connection back to Earth. To date, the company has launched more than 2,000 satellites and deployed stations for remote users, disaster areas, and even Ukrainian officials fighting the Russian invasion.

It will also be the eleventh launch of this year for the Space Coast, which maintains a flight rhythm of once a week or more.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

call Emre Kelly at [email protected] or 321-242-3715. follow him TwitterAnd the Facebook And the Instagram @EmreKelly.

Launching Tuesday, March 8

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Mission: Launch of Starlink No. 41

Launch window: 8:56 a.m. to 10:57 a.m. ET

Launch Complex: 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Route: southeast

Landing: unmanned ship

Weather: 80% “zap”

visit floridatoday.com/space 7:30AM ET Tuesday, March 8th for real-time updates and live video.