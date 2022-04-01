Watch the first episode of Halo for free on YouTube

live action Hello A show on Paramount Plus already kicked off its second episode this week, but the first episode is now available for free on YouTube. As long as you are in the United States, you can access the first episode of Hello on youtube.

The Hello Width is Nothing like gamesAnd the edge Video game reporter Ash Parrish, self-confessed Hello The legacy amateur says, “It offers a more compelling look at the Master Chief than anything the games have offered so far.”

Hello Stars Pablo Schreiber American Gods As Principal, Natasha McKillon Californication Like Dr. Halsey and Jane Taylor Cortana’s voice actress Hello games, as the AI ​​assistant to the Chief Master Chief. The show was already Renewed for a second seasonand debuted on Paramount Plus on March 24.

This isn’t the first time that streaming services have tried to get people to sign up with free YouTube episodes. Demo episode of Star Trek: Picard series It appeared on YouTube two years agoAnd the Touka and Bertie The first episode of season two is Also on YouTube Free shipping.

If you are interested in watching the first episode of Hello View, we’ve included it above. New episodes air weekly on Paramount Plus in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Nordic countries, Latin America and the Middle East (through pay-TV). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of Free 30-Day Membership to Paramount Plus.