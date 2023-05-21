Watch SpaceX’s private astronaut launch of the Ax-2 in this free live stream May 21

SpaceX’s next private spaceflight will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday (May 21) and you can watch the mission live online in a series of free webcasts.

The Ax-2 mission is the second private flight to the station by SpaceX for Axiom Space and will lift off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. scheduled to take off 5:37 p.m. EST (2137 GMT) on Sunday. You can follow it live on our Ax-2 Mission Updates page.

The Ax-2 mission is being piloted by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with a paying customer—investor and entrepreneur John Shoffner—serving as pilot. Saudi Arabia is bringing two of its newest astronauts, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Barnawi, to the station on board the flight, where Barnawi is set to become the first Saudi woman to fly in space. Here’s how to watch their 10-day mission, which includes eight days on the space station.

The crew of private astronauts from Axiom Space Ax-2 smiles in their Dragon capsule during launch rehearsal. They are: (from left) Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi. Investor and pilot John Choffner. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. and Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Sunday, May 21: Ax-2 web release

NASA and SpaceX will offer a live webcast of the Ax-2 astronaut launch, with SpaceX’s livestream beginning in 2 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). Space.com will simultaneously broadcast the launch on our website and on this page.

SpaceX Live Broadcast on YouTube The Ax-2 crew is expected to be shown preparing to fly in their sleek spacesuits, heading to the launch pad in black Tesla electric cars and riding the Dragon Freedom capsule. takeoff in 5:37 PM EST (2123 GMT)and shall include coverage of the first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to return to Earth for a landing attempt at the company’s pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA live broadcast on YouTube will start in 4:30 PM EST (2030 GMT) and running through takeoff after just over an hour.

“Axiom Space is leading launch coverage today, with support from NASA and SpaceX; primary NASA mission responsibilities during Freedom’s approach to the International Space Station, beginning of integrated Ax-2 operations,” NASA explained for webcast.

Monday, May 22: Anchorage Dragon Ax 2 – 7:30 a.m. ET

The Ax-2 crew will arrive at the International Space Station in Monday, May 22 at 9:24 AM EST (1324 GMT)but you’ll be able to watch their approach for about two hours before they dock.

NASA will broadcast live via the web May 22 at 7:30 AM EST (1130 GMT) To chronicle the Dragon Freedom’s approach and docking on NASA TV and via her YouTube channel. The live broadcast will not end with docking. Instead, NASA will continue to webcast the activities of the Ax-2 crew while the gates between Dragon and the station are opened.

Hatch V is scheduled to open 11:13 a.m. EST (1513 GMT). The four Ax-2 astronauts will share some “welcome notes” on the site 11:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT)NASA officials said.

Ax 2 separated and splashed water

While SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA haven’t released a timeline for the Ax-2 crew’s return to Earth, it’s at least likely that the disengagement from the International Space Station will take place live, if not the landing itself.

The Ax-2 mission is expected to last about 10 days, dismounting sometime around May 31, with an influx of water expected shortly thereafter. Once we have more granular details on the mission timeline, we’ll be sure to update this page with any undocking and landing livestream events.