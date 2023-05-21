May 22, 2023

Watch SpaceX’s private astronaut launch of the Ax-2 in this free live stream May 21

Iris Pearce May 21, 2023 3 min read

SpaceX’s next private spaceflight will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday (May 21) and you can watch the mission live online in a series of free webcasts.

The Ax-2 mission is the second private flight to the station by SpaceX for Axiom Space and will lift off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. scheduled to take off 5:37 p.m. EST (2137 GMT) on Sunday. You can follow it live on our Ax-2 Mission Updates page.

The Ax-2 mission is being piloted by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with a paying customer—investor and entrepreneur John Shoffner—serving as pilot. Saudi Arabia is bringing two of its newest astronauts, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Barnawi, to the station on board the flight, where Barnawi is set to become the first Saudi woman to fly in space. Here’s how to watch their 10-day mission, which includes eight days on the space station.

The crew of private astronauts from Axiom Space Ax-2 smiles in their Dragon capsule during launch rehearsal. They are: (from left) Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi. Investor and pilot John Choffner. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. and Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Sunday, May 21: Ax-2 web release

