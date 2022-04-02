April 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Watch Rocket Lab launch 2 BlackSky satellites into orbit today

Iris Pearce April 2, 2022 3 min read

Rocket Lab will launch two new Earth observation satellites into orbit from New Zealand today that you can watch live online.

a rocket lab The Electron vehicle is scheduled to roll out two Earth observation satellites of the US company BlackSky today, April 2, at 8:10 a.m. EDT (1210 GMT) from the Rocket Lab site in New Zealand. You’ll be able to watch it live on this page, courtesy of Rocket Lab, starting about 20 minutes before takeoff. You can also watch Directly from the Rocket Lab website.

