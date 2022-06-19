Watch Phillies-Nationals on Peacock on June 19

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff, broadcasting exclusively on Peacock, features a Father’s Day match between the Phillies and the Nationals, and you can watch the game exclusively on Peacock now.
click here Find out how you can stream an MLB Sunday Leadoff each week on Peacock.
The Phillies have been super hot lately, blazing to make up some ground over the first-place Mets in the Eastern National League. The national team is distinguished by the presence of a defensive player from all over the world Juan Sotowho finished second on the NL Most Valuable Player last year and voted for Phils slugger — and former Nats star — Bryce Harper.
Presenter Jason Bennetti will be joined by analysts Kevin Frandsen (National) and Robin Amaro Jr. (Philes). Franssen played for both teams during his nine-year career, while Amaru played for Phils and served as their general manager until 2015.
The MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock appeared on May 8, kicking off an 18-week schedule of exclusive MLB competitions every Sunday morning. Each week, Benetti will be joined at the booth by local analysts covering the participating teams.
NBC Sports’ Ahmed Farid hosts the MLB Sunday Leadoff Shows before and after the game each week, and also serves as an in-game reporter. This Sunday, Fred will be joined by 11-year-old MLB veteran and current White Sox analyst Gordon Beckham and Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja on Twitter (Tweet embed), who will provide the details of the pre-sale promotion.
Each week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff is the only game scheduled until 1:30 PM ET, when the rest of the day’s action will begin. The start time for each MLB Sunday Leadoff is noon ET for the rest of the games through September 4.
“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”
More Stories
Jared Bednar says the Colorado Avalanche is near perfection in Lightning Burst 2
Niklas Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery
Live summary of the first day finals