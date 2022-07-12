Watch Eddie Munson’s Stranger Things rehearse for the Metallica scene

The man, the legend, the legend picture : Netflix

It may not have passed Kate Bush‘s “Running over this hill“Such as song Weird things Season 4But Monson is “not a hero” for Eddie Definitely heroic guitar solo– A distraction tactic Those pesky bats in Upside Dawn have Metallica made “Master of Puppets” second soon.

earlier today Weird things This book room’s official Twitter account has been published Fun video of actor Joseph Quinn rehearsing the scene. Although we know Tai Trujillo, the son of the current Metallica player Robert Trujillo, Already performed the version of the song that I heard on the showplay queen Here feel convincingly “ musician or instrumentalist A native,” Not just an authentic “actor-play-musician. “( Even without a long-haired wig, Queen wore like a metal head in the ’80s Eddie, that is). check it out!

The song’s popularity in Weird things Season 4’s epic final episode—and the legions of new fans who no doubt are now listening to their music—inspired Metallica to record a (now hugely popular) song. TikTok from the band Playing with Eddie in the scene. Metallica also posted an enthusiastic endorsement of the scene on instagramwith reference to “ We were so excited for them not only to include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to build such a pivotal scene around it. We were all amazed to see the end result and when we did, we were totally stunned… It is an incredible honor to be such a part of Eddie’s journey and to be once again with all the other great artists on the show.” We have to agree. Although We didn’t think about the second part of Weird thingsSeason 4 was flawlessit was hard to find fault in any part of Eddie’s role in it. Horns!

Weird things Season 4 is now tearing up, eh, Streaming on Netflix.

