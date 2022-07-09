Washington Capitals final three selections on Day Two of the NHL Draft 2022

The Washington Capitals held three picks across the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft. The picks came in pick numbers 149, 181, and 213, respectively.

Jake Carabella – C, Guelph (OHL)

With the 149th selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, Washington Capitals is proud to have selected Jake Karabela!

Carabella is another talented attacker the Captain has added to their organization in this draft. He’s a great skater, works hard, and it’s really hard to pull off a disc. The five-foot-11, 172-pound center scored 48 points in 65 games with the Storm in what was his first season in the OHL.

Ryan Hoover – RW, Everett (WHL)

With the 181st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Washington Capitals is proud to have selected Ryan Hofer!

Hoover’s potential brother Joel Hoover at the St. Louis Blues, is a WHL skipper being taken in the third draft for which he was eligible. He’s a big winger (six feet three, 181 pounds) who has fought seven WHL fights over the past two seasons. He put 58 points in 67 games with Silvertips last year and turned 20 two months ago.

Did Ryan Hoover really hit a guy with his ass, block an incoming hit, and then score a penalty in the same sequence? yes. Yes he did.#nose x #WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6WZiEK8nlv – Everett Silvertips (WHLsilvertips) April 26, 2022

David Guciardi – Ph.D., Michigan State (NCAA)

With the 213th selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, Washington Capitals is proud to have selected David Guciardi!

Gucciardi is another surplus who was not selected in last year’s draft, played his freshman season at Michigan State, and is now a member of the Capitals organization. He is a man of defense known for his control and vision. Before heading to MSU he played two seasons in the USHL.

David Gucciardi spent Thursday night scoring two goals (including the overtime winner) for him Tweet embed. he is the Tweet embed The first star of the week! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/R6XxynVh2F – Michigan State on BTN (MichiganStOnBTN) January 4, 2022

