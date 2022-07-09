July 9, 2022

Washington Capitals final three selections on Day Two of the NHL Draft 2022

Teri Riley July 9, 2022 2 min read

The Washington Capitals held three picks across the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft. The picks came in pick numbers 149, 181, and 213, respectively.

With the shots, the hats added other attackers and one more defensive man. They come from Montreal with a total distance of five attackers and two defenses.

Jake Carabella – C, Guelph (OHL)

Carabella is another talented attacker the Captain has added to their organization in this draft. He’s a great skater, works hard, and it’s really hard to pull off a disc. The five-foot-11, 172-pound center scored 48 points in 65 games with the Storm in what was his first season in the OHL.

Ryan Hoover – RW, Everett (WHL)

Hoover’s potential brother Joel Hoover at the St. Louis Blues, is a WHL skipper being taken in the third draft for which he was eligible. He’s a big winger (six feet three, 181 pounds) who has fought seven WHL fights over the past two seasons. He put 58 points in 67 games with Silvertips last year and turned 20 two months ago.

David Guciardi – Ph.D., Michigan State (NCAA)

Gucciardi is another surplus who was not selected in last year’s draft, played his freshman season at Michigan State, and is now a member of the Capitals organization. He is a man of defense known for his control and vision. Before heading to MSU he played two seasons in the USHL.

Screenshot: NHL Network

