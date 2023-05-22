May 23, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Warzone, Actor 'RRR' was 58 – Variety

Cassandra Kelley May 22, 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 8: Ray Stephenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Des

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who starred in films such as “Punisher: War Zone,” “King Arthur,” the “Thor” movies and the upcoming “Ahsoka” series, died on Sunday, diverse Confirmed with his publicity. He was 58 years old.

No information or cause of death was available.

Stevenson began his career appearing in TV shows in the 1990s and then began getting action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s. His first major film role was in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure film ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the movie, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his fellow warriors.

In 2008, Stevenson starred in the Marvel movie, “Punisher: War Zone,” playing the titular mercenary, also known as Frank Castle. The film was distributed by Lionsgate in North America, before Disney acquired the rights to the Marvel universe and later reintroduced the character in the Netflix series “Daredevil”. Stevenson was the third actor to portray the Punisher on screen. Dolph Lundgren first played a vigilante in a direct-to-video version in 1989, followed by Thomas Jane in 2004’s R-rated Punisher. “War Zone” was a PG-13 reboot of the series, but it flopped at the box office after earning $10.1 million. From a budget of $35 million. Jon Bernthal later starred in the Netflix shows Daredevil and The Punisher.

More is coming…

