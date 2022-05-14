Warriors crowd cheering Grizzlies after winning match 6

Trying to rub salt into the wounds of the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors Fans began chanting crowds of their opponents yelling at them in the final moments of Dubs’ win in Game 6.
With the game secured — and a ticket to the Western Conference Finals — in good shape, Warriors fans began chanting “Shout that trick,” a reference to the crowd shriek and song Memphis fans often use to make their team fuss at home.
