Warriors crowd cheering Grizzlies after winning match 6

Trying to rub salt into the wounds of the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors Fans began chanting crowds of their opponents yelling at them in the final moments of Dubs’ win in Game 6.

With the game secured — and a ticket to the Western Conference Finals — in good shape, Warriors fans began chanting “Shout that trick,” a reference to the crowd shriek and song Memphis fans often use to make their team fuss at home.

Although the hymn—which originates from the 2005 movie "Hustle and Flow"—has been part of the Grizzlies tradition since 2013, it holds special significance in the supplement series with The Warriors. Things have already started with some Garbage talk before the match Before the fifth game on Wednesday when steve curry He told ESPN that the game plan was to "cry that trick." At the time, Golden State was leading 3-1 in the series. But Wednesday's game was never quite close, and at one point, Grizzlies fans retaliated, chanting "shout that trick" seemingly louder than ever. Even the dance team participated. 1 member I got Carrie's face With microphone while chanting. While the Warriors didn't return the favor with a win in Game Six, they pulled out late in the fourth quarter to the point where the home fans felt comfortable enough to do a snarky chant with just over two minutes remaining. Regulation.

Only some of the crowd really got into it, probably because everyone didn’t understand its importance or felt the need to get involved. Regardless, every fan was able to celebrate the Warriors’ 110-96 win, which eliminated the Grizzlies from a post-season feud.

