Warriors-Celtics Predict, Choice, Odds, Prevalence, Streak for 2022 NBA Finals Game 5

The stakes couldn’t be much higher than in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals Monday night Boston Celtics And the Golden State Warriors. Over the first four games of the series, the two teams alternated victories with the Celtics winning games 1 and 3 and the Warriors emerging victorious in games 2 and 4. A long way toward determining the ultimate victor. Teams that win Game Five of a Best of Seven series and draw 2-2 go on to win that series more than 80 percent of the time.

If the Warriors are the team leading 3-2, they will need some players to beat Steve Curry, who has been amazing throughout the series. Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 was a masterpiece, but Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole need to do more if the Warriors are to win their fourth ring under Steve Kerr.

On the flip side, the Celtics’ success may depend heavily on their ability to slow Curry’s performance – something they haven’t accomplished yet. Maybe trapping him and getting the ball out of his hands is the way to go. It’s a strategy worth trying at least. Also, Boston needs to take care of the ball. The Celtics are only 1-6 this post-season in games where they run the ball 15 or more times. On the contrary, they range between 13 and 2 when they limit their turnover to 14 or less.

Please check the subscription box to acknowledge that you wish to subscribe. Thank you for your registration!

Monitor your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Given all that is at stake, Game 5 should be a very competitive competition. I tend to Boston because of their uncanny ability to always recover after losses. Here’s how our panel of experts see it fade.

How to watch a live stream of the game 5

Game: NBA Finals, 5 . game

NBA Finals, 5 . game Date: Monday 13th June | 9 p.m. Eastern time

Monday 13th June | 9 p.m. Eastern time Site: Chase Center – San Francisco, California

Chase Center – San Francisco, California Television: ABC | Live broadcast: fuboTV (Get access now)

ABC | fuboTV (Get access now) Prospect: Boss +145; GS-170; O/U 212 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured game | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Celtics vs Warriors Predictor, 5 Choice Game

Bill Reiter: The Celtics are younger, athletic, deeper, better at defense and have had an impressive streak of resilience and top-tier basketball since turning their season around towards the end of January. But they don’t have Stephen Curry. And as we saw in Game 4, they can’t stop it. Klay Thompson has found his footing to some extent, Kevon Looney has been quietly excellent late in the games in these finals, and there is still plenty of time for Draymond Green to make the impact we all expected. But that’s just noise that serves as background music for the fact that Curry is a historically great player, and like in Boston a few nights ago, he wouldn’t let his team lose Game 5, regardless of his supporting team. Pick: Golden State -3.5 | Warriors 112, Celtics 107

Brad Botkin: I picked Boston to win Game 7, but they wouldn’t win Game 5. Curry’s too hot, and I think Clay, who had stretches that looked ready to explode, would come home. Draymond must be better. I depend on it. At this point in the series, I don’t think the mods make much of a difference. There are still a few surprises. I’m curious as to how long Boston will last (even if they’re trying to start higher) on Curry, but if that changes, it could fire Green as a 4-on-3 playmaker, who in turn could be shot defensively. This is something to watch. Anyway, I think Golden State wins this one. Curry a lot now. Pick: Golden State -3.5 | Warriors 102, Celtics 95

James Herbert: Boston is a choice. This team bounces every time it loses, and more specifically, bounces back when attacking. I expect this game to look more like Game 3 than Game 4, especially when it comes to Jason Tatum’s game creation. (If I’m wrong Steve is getting wild again, cool!) Picking: Boston +3.5 | Celtics 114, Warriors 103

Michael Caskey Blumen: that it truly It’s hard to pick against Steve Curry given how well he did on the series, but his supporting cast has been inconsistent to say the least. Curry can’t do much, especially if Boston changes their defense to try to get the ball out of Curry’s hand, and it’s hard to trust the men around him to get the job done at this point. In addition, Boston was great at coming off a loss in the post-season as they went 7-0 in situations like this. Jayson Tatum, in particular, has upped his game after Boston’s losses, and can be expected to do the same in Game 5. Picking: Boston +3.5 | Celtics 106, Warriors 100

Sam Quinn: We’ve reached a point in the series where the two teams know each other. We know what the courses will look like. They learned each other’s playbooks. There are not many surprises left here. Here’s the one thing we know fairly conclusively: The Golden State can stop Jason Tatum and Jaylene Brown…but Boston can’t do anything to stop Stephen Curry. Lots of other things can swing in the game. Players on one team may make significantly more shots. One team probably hits the line more often. There are no guarantees in the NBA Finals, but with four games in the books, I take the one constant this series has given us: Curry. Pick: Golden State -3.5 | Warriors 110, Celtics 101

Colin Ward Henninger: Usually at this point in the Finals series you can start throwing tactics and tweaks out the window, but that’s not necessarily the case here. Steve Kerr still plays in turns, and his choice of separation between Draymond Green and Kevon Looney proved beneficial in the fourth game. Corner kick and they’ll probably get more Otto Porter in game five. The Celtics played well on the road and after defeats, but Golden State knows how important it is to win that game back in Boston. Give me warriors. Pick: Golden State -3.5 | Golden State 109, Boston 105

Jasmine Wembish: Steve Curry was an electrician in Game 4, but the Warriors needed his best to win. Golden State productions from guys like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have come out very inconsistent, and despite him being at Chase Center, I still trust the Celtics a bit more at the moment. I’m going with them to win. Picking: Boston +3.5 | 105- Celtics