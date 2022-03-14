March 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X Done – Where to Check Stock Next

Jack Kimmons March 15, 2022 3 min read

Update: Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restockings are now over. The retailer has sold out both of its next-gen consoles again. Verify PS5 restock And the Xbox Series X restocking. Hubs for retailers to check inventory afterwards.

Walmart is currently holding its first next-gen console restock for this month. The mega retailer owns both PS5 restock And the Xbox Series X restocking. right Now. Now head to the retailer to secure your console using the links below. Both devices sell for $499 without any additional bundle items.

These restocks began at 12 PM ET, and as with previous Walmart restocks, we expect the decline to continue for about an hour. While Walmart is restocked, a new stock is usually released every 10 minutes, so keep checking even if you see a sale sign at first.

