Wage hike good news for workers, but keeps pressure on Fed

Wages rose at a brisk pace in the year through March and the unemployment rate fell significantly last month, signs of a heated labor market that could keep pressure on the Federal Reserve as it considers how much and how quickly the economy can cool down.

The central bank is trying to slow demand to a more sustainable pace in an instant Inflation is at its fastest pace in 40 years. Federal Reserve officials The interest rate hike began in March They suggested they might raise rates by half a percentage point in May – twice what is usual. Making money more expensive to borrow and spend can eventually slow consumption and employment, reducing wages and price growth.

Friday’s employment report could strengthen the case for a half-point increase at least.

The report showed that wages rose 5.6 percent over the past year, a much faster pace than the 2 to 3 percent annual wage gains that were typical during the 2000s. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in March from 3.8% in February. Unemployment is now just above the half-century low it reached before the pandemic.

“The one-year wage figure is still very strong; it kind of ends any discussion about whether the unemployment rate gives an honest and reliable signal about the labor market,” said Michael Feroli, JPMorgan’s chief US economist. “The labor market is tight.”