Volodymyr Zelensky appears in Glastonbury via video link

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in Glastonbury to urge festival-goers to “spread the truth” about his country’s conflict with Russia.

Zelensky made his appeal in English in a recorded video message to tens of thousands of festival-goers in southwest England before the start of the group The Libertines.

Wearing his trademark green military shirt now, he told the festival at Worthy Farm that “Russia stole our peace.”

“The pandemic has stopped the lives of millions of people around the world,” he said.

We in Ukraine also like to live our lives as we used to have freedom and this wonderful summer.

“But we can’t do that because the most terrible (thing) happened.”

He urged the crowds, who are returning to the festival for the first time since 2019, to ‘spread the truth about the Russian war’ and help Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky has made a series of appearances around the world via video link from Ukraine, including a speech to the UK Parliament, the European Parliament and the US Congress.

Zelensky made his plea via video message before the start of The Libertines

A festival-goer holds a glow during a performance of the Libertines on the third day of the Glastonbury Festival

Festival-goers in the crowd as Rufus Wainwright plays on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury

Music lovers gather at the parapet in front of the audience during Rufus Wainwright’s performance at Glastonbury

General view of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, today

Hundreds of tents were seen at the festival camp site on Friday

He urged the crowds, who are returning to the festival for the first time since 2019, to “spread the truth about the Russian war” and help Ukrainian refugees.

Put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine. Time is invaluable and every day is measured by human life.”

His speech comes on the same day that a Ukrainian official announced that the country’s forces would withdraw from Severodonetsk in the face of a brutal Russian offensive.

This news came shortly after the European Union showed strong support for Ukraine, granting it candidate status for the former Soviet republic, although there is still a long way to go for membership.

The capture of Severodonetsk became a major objective of the Russians as they focused their attack on eastern Ukraine after being pushed back from Kyiv and other regions after their invasion in February.

Ukrainian soldiers move to a position in the city of Severodonetsk under heavy bombardment by Russian forces

Lugansk Governor Sergei Gaidai said Ukrainian forces around Severodonetsk had been given an order to withdraw as they remained in relentlessly bombed positions “meaningless”

Ukrainian forces ride a tank on a road in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region on June 21, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian bombing has caused “catastrophic destruction” in the country’s eastern industrial city of Lysekhansk, which is across a river from Severodonetsk where Russia is. Ukrainian forces have been fighting a battle for weeks

The strategically important industrial center was the scene of weeks of street battles as the superior Ukrainians put up a fierce defense.

But Sergei Gaidai – the governor of Lugansk, which includes the city – said that the Ukrainian army would have to retreat.

“They have received an order” to withdraw, he said in Telegram.

“Staying in positions that have been relentlessly bombed for just months does not make sense.”

He added that the city “almost turned into ruins” due to the continuous bombing.

All vital infrastructure was destroyed. Ninety percent of the city has been damaged, and 80 percent of the homes will have to be demolished.

The Ukrainians were already expelled from most of the city, leaving them in control of only the industrial areas.

Capturing Severodonetsk and its twin city, Lysichansk, would give the Russians control of Lugansk, and allow them to advance further into the wider Donbass.

Gaidai said the Russians are now advancing toward Lysechansk, which is facing increasingly heavy Russian bombardment.

AFP journalists who were leaving the city on Thursday had to twice jump out of cars and lie on the ground as Russian forces bombed the main supply route.

They saw dark smoke rising on the road ahead, heard artillery fire and saw a flash of light, while the road was filled with trees that had fallen by the bombardment.

The situation for those who stayed in the city is grim.