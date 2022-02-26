Volkswagen discontinues polo production in India

According to our colleagues at Autocar India, Production of the Volkswagen Polo in India will end in the second quarter of the year. This hatchback has been manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in Sakan, Maharashtra since 2009 and is the brand’s first domestically made model.





You know, the Volkswagen Polo Shares production lines with WindIt will soon be replaced by a new sedan based on the MQB-A0-IN operating system and will essentially be the local version of Virtus.





With that, Volkswagen will focus on the new Virtus and D-Cross (Tycoon) product.Leaving the Polo for a while without a direct successor, VW India director Ashish Gupta said he was still evaluating the possibilities of producing a new generation hatchback.









However, he suggested that it would take some re-engineering to get it below the four-meter length limit to get tax breaks, but that would be possible on the MQB-A0-IN platform.





Virtus and T-Cross are the short-term priorities for VW India if this plan is implemented. In fact, the latter began to be exported to Mexico.



