Great Indian Mutiny

Vietnam-India trade record $ 13 billion | Economy

Japan is increasing investment in non-manufacturing sectors in Vietnam
Economy

Japan is increasing its investment in Vietnam in many non-manufacturing sectors such as retail, education, health, energy, finance, insurance, transportation and real estate.

Vietnamese timber exports show positive signs in the first two months
Economy

As Vietnamese timber and wood products exports showed positive signs in the first two months of 2022, many companies are increasing their ability to complete the order schedule by the end of the first half of this year.

The Vietnam logistics market has been boiling since the beginning of 2022
Economy

Competition to expand market share in Vietnam’s logistics sector is raging as foreign companies continue to invest capital to increase their operations in Indochina.

About 6.4 million poor families in Vietnam benefit from social policy loans
Economy

About 6.4 million poor families in Vietnam will benefit from bank loans for social policies by 2021, according to official sources.

Of Vietnam, US investment
Economy

According to expert reports quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik, sectors such as the digital economy, renewable energy, healthcare and logistics aim to be a “golden land” for attracting investment from the United States to Vietnam.

