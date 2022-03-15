Vietnam-India trade record $ 13 billion | Economy

Economy
Japan is increasing its investment in Vietnam in many non-manufacturing sectors such as retail, education, health, energy, finance, insurance, transportation and real estate.
As Vietnamese timber and wood products exports showed positive signs in the first two months of 2022, many companies are increasing their ability to complete the order schedule by the end of the first half of this year.
Competition to expand market share in Vietnam’s logistics sector is raging as foreign companies continue to invest capital to increase their operations in Indochina.
About 6.4 million poor families in Vietnam will benefit from bank loans for social policies by 2021, according to official sources.
According to expert reports quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik, sectors such as the digital economy, renewable energy, healthcare and logistics aim to be a “golden land” for attracting investment from the United States to Vietnam.
