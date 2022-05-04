[VIDEO] ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 15: ‘Miguel’ – Jon Huertas

this is usThe fourth to last episode gave a story Miguel Rivas start, middle And End.

The heart-wrenching hour revealed that Rebecca, who suffers from the pain of Alzheimer’s, is finally outlived by her second husband, who succumbs to heart failure in the not-too-distant future. (For Kim Roots’ full recap, click here.)

Immediately after the episode, the star of the series John Huertaswho was introduced as Miguel in episode 2 of the popular NBC drama, released a statement regarding the fate of his polarizing character.

He said, “It has been my absolute honor to be a part of Pearson’s journey with you, and though we may have made a mistake, now that you know the full picture, can we finally be Miguel’s team??”

The tweet was accompanied by a video message from Huertas. “It’s really hard to believe we started this journey six years ago,” he continued. “I mean, look how far we’ve come, how many stories have been revealed since then… and I know you can relate, because life unfolds so quickly, and I know that many of us, myself included, have taken a lot of comfort in being able to relate to journeys.” Pearson on some level. Well, it’s up to you to live life to the fullest, surrounded by the ones you love, and making lemonade.”

What do you think of the last this is us? Are you a proud member of #TeamMiguel? Watch Huertas’ fan message below, then hit the comments and tell us.