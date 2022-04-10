Video: Chrono Cross Remaster Digital Casting Technical Analysis

participation in Nintendo Live employment

Square Enix released Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition Across multiple platforms this week including Switch. So how does the Nintendo version hold up?

Well if you Read our Nintendo Life reviewYou probably know how this would happen…according to Digital Foundry – it’s kind of a drastic nightmare. In fact, this latest version seems to have gotten worst It performs more than the original 1999 PlayStation version and is more of a “touch” than a full reboot.

Here is a summary of the frame rate differences between “Classic” and “New Visuals” mode in Remaster (via Eurogamer):

To put it bluntly, frame rates on the PS5 and on the Switch are as low as the original PS1 – sometimes worse when the ‘new’ graphics mode is selected. Problems emerge from shutting down, with the first opening entry dropping to 20fps compared to 30fps. On the original PS1. That’s not as low as it can happen either, where you could see more tax scenes shift the frame rate cap to 20, 15 or even 10 fps. That doesn’t mean the original was perfect – the original PlayStation did The game runs at wildly fluctuating frame rates between 10 and 30 frames per second as well – but what’s worrying is that the Remaster running on modern consoles actually ends up achieving low frame rates in some of the same scenes.

Selecting classic mode in the remaster’s menu improves things, but it doesn’t guarantee a 30fps lock. In general terms, it seems to put frame rates on par with the original PS1 again, with fights still dropping to 15fps and below. However, regardless of the mode used, additional obstacles are introduced during battles in the Remaster – such as the post-battle victory mode – that were not present on the original PS1. “

As for resolution, the Nintendo Switch version drops to 720p in docked mode, which DF says “works in its favour” when dealing with performance issues:

“…If you don’t have the original Chrono Cross on hand, the editor will still have some value. If you choose the Switch version, playing in manual mode lowers the resolution to 720p, bringing the 2D and 3D elements closer together in the presentation. Regardless of the platform, the story, gameplay, and atmosphere of Squaresoft’s classic JRPG still resonate in 2022 – despite some technical and artistic limitations.”

Here’s what to expect outside of mobile play:

“For both new and classic graphics modes, and all 3D elements (character models, 3D battle sequences) we scale the original resolution in the 900p region to 936p. The new character models are only for the new graphics mode, and that too features a clear 1080p HUD overlay. Find these revised 3D models on both PS4 and Switch with matching quality.Meanwhile, the classic mode uses the original PS1 models, and also restores wallpapers and portraits in 240p resolution, with more intense text on the screen.This doesn’t look great even in 1080p or 4K, particularly in the outside world where we have clearly introduced 3D elements running on top of a broken map. Again, the new mode is preferred on larger screens.”

There are many other issues like AI upgrade and installation issues – with Digital Foundry summarizing this enhancer as “a disappointing thing”. You can get the full summary in the video above, or on Eurogamer.

