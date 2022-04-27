Veteran veteran Melvin Gordon III, 29, returns to the Denver Broncos on a one-year contract

Englewood, Colorado. – George Patton, general manager of the Denver Broncos, said the “door is open” for some of the team’s free agents to return to the team, even more than a month into the free agency.

Tuesday evening, run back Melvin Gordon III He agreed to walk through that door. The eight-year-old 29-year-old has agreed to the terms of a one-year deal to return to the Broncos in a package that includes performance incentives.

Gordon is the third unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Broncos on a one-year deal in recent weeks, joining Safety Karim Jackson and defensive treatment D. Shaun Williams. The terms of the contract were first reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The veteran’s return – just days away from the NFL draft – indicates he knows he’ll be campaigning Javonte Williams one more time. It also shows that the Broncos don’t think enough help in this situation can be found in this weekend’s draft. As a result, the Broncos are expected to open the season with the same three appearances as last year: Williams, Gordon and Mike Bon.

To signify the move Tuesday night, Denver tweeted a post-game photo of Gordon with the quarterback Russell Wilson When he was last with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, of course, they will be companions in the back.

Williams, who was the Broncos’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft and named to the All Rookie side in the league after the season, was asked after mini training on Tuesday about the possibility of Gordon returning to the squad if Gordon doesn’t get a better offer elsewhere later at free agency.

“I was talking to Mel recently, to see how he’s doing and see what he’s been doing,” Williams said. “Whatever (general manager) George (Button) is up to, I’m ready. If I have to be fired, or if you’re a rookie, it doesn’t matter. Whatever, I’m trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Gordon had said as last season drew to a close that he believed Williams had the skills to be the team’s top full-back, and because of that Gordon was hoping to find a position where he could be the undisputed first choice in the running game.

Last season, Gordon and Williams each had 203 carrycars, and Gordon led the team 918 yards faster to 903 yards than Williams. Gordon has struggled with hip, shoulder and thumb injuries, but has only missed one game this past season–the Broncos’ Week 13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach of the year Nathaniel Hackett said he loves what he’s seen from Williams as well as Williams’ potential for a comeback. But Hackett also said at the opening of the small camp on Monday that he wanted depth at the site.

2 related

Since Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2020 season, he has always appeared to be the target of criticism from the team’s supporters regardless of his performance. He’s led the Broncos in rush in each of the past two seasons, scoring 20 touchdowns in 31 games.

But when asked about the possibility of leaving in free agency with the end of last season, Gordon added:

“Hell, yeah, I’m thinking about it. I’d like to be here. I don’t think a lot of people want me here, as far as the fans are concerned. I want to be here. I’ve seen a lot of things. And I understand. I understand. But I like it here.” I love the guys here. I love being here. Regardless of the hate now. I think it’s mostly fantasy. Fantasy football makes people a little tight in the back end.”

In 2020, many consider him a veteran warrior most responsible for getting rid of things Philip Lindsey, a graduate of Denver South High School and a fan favorite. And last season, it was Williams who some fans wanted to see carry the ball more.

But Gordon persevered. He rushed for 6,144 yards and 53 touchdowns and had 284 receptions for 2,244 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven seasons.