Verstappen takes pole position at Imola

Verstappen will start the sprint qualifying race before him Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc And McLaren‘s Lando Norris – who was one of several drivers who left – after a one-hour qualifying session, which has been stopped on multiple occasions.

Saturday’s sprint result sets the grid for Sunday’s main event. The winner of the race will be awarded the first place prize in the event.

What happened in Q1?

The session started on a slightly damp but quick-drying track. Red flag required after 12 minutes Alex Albon‘s Williams When the right rear brake overheated and caught fire, causing the tire to explode as it returned to the pits.

Times plummeted throughout the session, with Sainz securing P1 with seven minutes to go, 1m 20.319secs, 0.03secs off Verstappen. Leclerc took control with four minutes remaining with 1m19.545s, 0.015 seconds faster than Sainz.

Sainz secured a P1 with 1m19.305s before Verstappen overtook him by 0.01secs in 1m19.295s, then Leclerc grabbed the top spot by half a second with 1m18.796s.

In the battle to reach the second quarter, Lewis Hamilton Only through 0.004 seconds. Falling into the first hurdle was AlphaTauris from Yuki Tsunoda And Pierre GaslyAnd Alps‘s Esteban Ocon (who had a gearbox problem) and Williamses of Nicholas Latifi (Who spun) and Albon.

What happened in Q2?

More rain threatened at the start of the session, sending the remaining cars off the track immediately.

Sainz set the initial velocity at 1m18.990s but quickly defeated Verstappen in 1m18.793s. Soon the second red flag was requested when Sainz put his Ferrari in the tires at Rivazza. Lando Norris was the third fastest McLaren team before him Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Leclerc.

The rain fell during the break, which means that there will be no further improvements. Out at this point George Russell (mercedes), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) And Lance’s Outing (Aston Martin) – who didn’t get acting time before stopping.

What happened in Q3?

With Sainz taking an early shower, nine cars competed in the shootout in wet conditions.

The first runs, with all cars using intermediate tires, were stopped when Kevin Magnussen Hass weave in Acqua Minerale. Meanwhile, Verstappen was having a brief, grassy moment in his lap.

After a restart, Leclerc set the bar at 1m18.778s, 0.02 seconds faster than Verstappen.

Verstappen then grabbed the lead with 1m27.999s, 0.779sec faster than Leclerc, despite having to launch for Valtteri Bottas He stopped at the last sector in front of him, causing another red flag. Verstappen went to the gravel on his next lap, just as the red flag came out.

The session resumed three minutes earlier, but more rain fell as Bottas’ car recovered.

Thus Verstappen and Leclerc will line up in the front row, ahead of Norris (who went in Acqua Minerale to stop qualifying again) and Magnussen.

Alps Fernando Alonso He will start the race in fifth place, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Perez, Bottas, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and absent Sainz.

