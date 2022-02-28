Venus shows its hot, cloudy side

Venus is so hot that its surface is clearly illuminated at night through its thick clouds.

This is revealed by images taken by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe.

The planet has an average temperature of about 860 degrees Fahrenheit, and thick clouds of sulfuric acid obscure the view. So far, the only images of the surface of Venus have been taken by four Soviet spacecraft that successfully landed there in the 1970s and 1980s, working for a while before succumbing to the infernal outskirts.

During a Venus flyby, the Parker spacecraft pointed its cameras at the night side of Venus. He was able to see visible wavelengths of light, including reddish colors near infrared that could pass through clouds.

“It’s a new way of looking at Venus that we haven’t tried before — in fact, we weren’t sure if that was possible,” said Laurie Glaese, director of NASA’s Planetary Division.