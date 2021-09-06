Ventureland Asia acquires controlling stake in MW.Com India – EzAnime.net

MW.Com India Publisher of magazines such as Rolling Stone India and the World of Man

Ventureland Asia Advisory Services, a Mumbai-based venture capital firm, has acquired a controlling stake in MW.Com India Pvt Ltd, the publisher of magazines such as Rolling Stone India and MW (Mans World). MW.Com Pvt Ltd (MCPL) until recently was owned by publisher Spenta Multimedia Pvt Ltd. Digital based development strategy for Rolling Stone India and MW.

“I have witnessed the shift in media consumption, media buying and media marketing. Rolling Stone India and the human world are experiencing greater levels of credibility and loyalty among their target audience. By improving it, advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) interventions We look forward to understanding the reader and transforming print publishing into an all-encompassing digital journal, ”said Sajan Raj Group, Creative Investor and Founder of Venturesland, Asia, Creativeland Asia’s Investment Division.

MCPL has released Rolling Stone India since 2008. Rolling Stone India is the Indian edition of Rolling Stone, the world’s largest music and pop culture magazine. MW, 21, is India’s first men’s lifestyle magazine.

Radhakrishnan Nair, editor and editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone India and MW, said the acquisition of Ventureland Asia MCPL comes amid great turmoil in the Indian media landscape. “Group’s investment experience will be crucial in digital technology and marketing ingenuity as Rolling Stone India and MW work to transform themselves into site independent journals with a strong presence in digital and print,” he added.

Ventureland in India is an active addition to Asia’s business this year. It acquired a 40% stake in Revenant Sport and launched Saintform, a comprehensive e-commerce startup on organic and sustainable food. So far this financial media has invested in e-commerce, education, health, agricultural technology and e-sports, with technological innovations being the common investment theme.

Also Read: RISE Worldwide Abu Dhabi Wins Diversified Order for T10

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Calculate your taxes with BSE, NSE, US Market & Latest NAV, Mutual Fund Portfolio, Latest IPO News, Best Performance IPOs, Tax Calculator Earnings, Best Market Winners, Best Losers and Best Equity Funds. . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The brand wagon is now in the Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest brand news and updates.