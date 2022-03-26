Venezuela strengthens cooperation with India

This content was released on March 25, 2022 – 23:43

Caracas, March 25 (EFE) .- Foreign Ministry Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Kabaya Rodriguez Gonzalez visited India in mid-March to “strengthen” the embassy, ​​the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Improving relations and deep cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the office held a meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to India Koromoto Kodoi and representatives of the Indian multinational Reliance Industries Ltd., with whom they agreed on the “importance of diplomatic relations and energy”.

Rodriguez said, “Since the imposition of criminal unilateral action by the United States, more than 150 strategic institutions have been affected, directly affecting the lives of Venezuelan citizens.”

In this sense, “in response to this aggression, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has enacted legislation against siege, which is” an effective and unique legal tool to mitigate and counteract the effects, and the implications of these criminal sanctions by the US government.

In October 2021, Venezuela celebrated the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, “said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Placencia.

“On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen fraternal relations with the people of Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

Venezuelan officials maintain that relations between the Caribbean and India have been “strengthened” under the so-called Bolivarian Revolution, which began with the election victory of the late former President Hugo Chavez in 1999. EFE

