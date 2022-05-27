Venezuela stands united with flood-affected India and Bangladesh

This content was released on May 27, 2022 – 20:39

Caracas, May 27 (EFE) .- The Venezuelan government on Friday expressed its solidarity with the people of India and Bangladesh, with more than 74 people killed in heavy rains in both countries over the past week. And millions of people have been affected.

“On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we extend our solidarity with the people and the Government of India in the face of the devastation caused by the heavy rains. We wish a strong blow to this fraternal nation, united in spirit, and reaffirm our strength. Our unconditional support,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria wrote on his Twitter account. .

In another message, Faria lamented Venezuela’s plight as it rained in India’s neighbor Bangladesh.

“We are with you!” Said the Venezuelan minister while sending his country’s solidarity to the “government of Bangladesh facing tragic damage caused by the floods”, which left “massive human casualties and extensive damage”. .

In the northern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, at least eight people have been killed in heavy rains ten days ago, Babang Dingkong, deputy director of the region’s state disaster management authority, told Efe last Monday.

For its part, the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam’s Northeast Region (ASDMA) recorded 23 deaths, six of which had been raining since mid-May, in its latest bulletin.

A further 33 people were killed in 16 districts in Bihar’s north Indian state due to thunder and lightning, state chief minister Nitish Kumar said on social media on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, at least 10 people have died and 10,000 have been evacuated to shelters, said Mosharraf Hossain, chief executive of the flood-hit city of Sylhet.

These weather events usually affect hundreds of deaths and millions of people in South Asia during the rainy season, between May and September. EFE

