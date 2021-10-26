Vazirani ekonk electric speedster from India guarantees a rate of 1 horsepower per kilo

The Diamond Ekong Belongs to the new race of cars being produced India They also promise to show the purpose of the automotive sector in that country and introduce it The world’s lightest electric hyper car, But there is still a lot behind this vehicle.

First, Development of EkonkFollowed the same steps as Gordon Murray with his Nicki Lada in EnglandIn other words, it is possible to shift the weight of the vehicle as lightly as possible and utilize such ‘extensive’ engine capabilities.

Thus, the spectator assumes to be with the automotive acon 738 kg Became the lightest electric hyper car in the world.

But, secondly, for the so-called hypercar, there has to be one in this car Minimum power owned by the division.

Diamond Ekong, Electric Hypercar

The Diamond Ekong It has the power of its electric motor train 722 horsepower. This power, along with your weight, leaves you in one of the relationships ‘Weight / Power’ Impressive in the automotive world, almost level Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Then Ekonk is left with a ratio 1.02 kg per horse, This is in the highest league in terms of hyper cars, far more than cars McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini And others.

This allows you to speed up Reaches 0 to 100km / h in just 2.54 seconds And achieve one 309 km / h at maximum speed, The best arrests for this type of battery powered vehicle.

Diamond Ekong, Electric Hypercar

Since there is one in Egong, the rest of the set is also very special Speedster body with a seat And very fluid and aerodynamic lines. The wheel arches stand apart from its profile Anti-roll bar And its most specific signals are how low it is, the Lack of glass And with the roof and a long tail, these will be striking bodies.

The Electric touch ‘ That suggests it as a whole Optical in LEDs And that they have an impressive design.

Diamond Ekong, Electric Hypercar

But why such low weight electricity?



The Ekong de Vajirani There are two secrets to keeping balance only 738 kg. The first was her slim body Kaima Na Overall, this type is one of the most common in hyper car.

But the second surprise. The Akonk There is a novelty Battery cooling technology Inspired “Biomimicry” and some “Ancient Indian production techniques”“, In the words of the brand’s founder.

Diamond Ekong, Electric Hypercar

So enjoy it Air-conditioned blocks, Organisms follow the method of controlling their body temperature. Nothing else is known now about this revolutionary technology, no Ekonk has autonomy, Or the loading times it requires.

Diamond Ekong

Given



At this point, the date of entry into production Akonk. Your name means Big Bang Or “the beginning of the divine light”, according to the Indian scriptures.