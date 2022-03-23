Variable refresh rate feature will be available for PS5 soon and works on any game

Sony plans to release a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature for the PlayStation 5 “in the coming months”. The much-anticipated VRR feature will synchronize the screen’s refresh rate with the PS5’s graphic output, and will reduce visual distortions, screen tearing, and frame speed issues. You’ll even be able to use the new VRR feature with games that don’t officially support it. The news comes in the form of Sony announced Availability of new PS5 and PS4 software updates.

Says PlayStation Team in a blog post. “Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR with the game patch and future games may include support for VRR at launch.”

Sony says it will also allow PS5 owners to apply VRR to games it doesn’t officially support. Sony explains, “This feature may improve video quality for some games.” “If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn this option off at any time.” The second option to apply VRR to unsupported games will be available in the screen and video settings on the PS5, and it can be toggled along with enabling VRR itself.

This could be a great way to improve games like elden ringany Fired with performance issues In the PS5 version of the game. Sony hasn’t said a specific VRR release date yet “next months”, but the company has Publicly tested Previous system software updates so testing will likely start soon.

Sony is also releasing new software updates for PS5 and PS4 today, which include the ability to create or join open or closed parties on PlayStation consoles. The PS5 also gets some UI improvements to Game Base and Trophy cards, and mono audio for headphones. PS5 owners in the US or UK can also test out the new version Voice command feature It allows you to find and open games or apps, and control media playback with your voice.