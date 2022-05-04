Vanishing Variables: Lessons from Gamma, Iota, and Mu

In early 2021, scientists in Colombia discovered a worrying new type of coronavirus. This variant, eventually known as Mu, had several worrying mutations that experts believe could help it evade the immune system’s defenses.

During the following months, Mo spread rapidly in Colombia, Fueling a new surge in Covid-19 cases. By the end of August, it was discovered in dozens of countries, and the World Health Organization has appointed her “Variable of interest”.

Joseph Fofer, a genetic epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and author of A recent study on the variable.

Then it vanished. Today, the variant has completely disappeared.

For every delta or omicron, there are gamma, iota, or mu variables, variables that led to local outbursts but never swept global dominance. And while understanding Omicron remains a critical public health priority, there are lessons to be learned from these fewer strains, experts say.