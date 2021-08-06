Vandana Kataria’s family suffers from casteism when India loses to Argentina in Olympics

The abuser told Vandana Kataria’s family that “India lost because there were too many Dalits in the team”.

Vandana Kataria is the only Indian hockey player to score a hat-trick in the Olympics. A.P.

The family of Indian athlete Vandana Kataria is full of castes as the women’s hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vandana, who was part of the Indian team, made history by advancing to the semi-finals for the first time in Tokyo. They lost to Argentina 4-1 in August and will now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

However, the defeat of Argentina caused pain to Vandana’s family because two members of the upper caste abused the family in their village. Times of India.

Suddenly, when the match was over, a loud noise was heard. Firecrackers exploded outside our house. When we went out, we saw two men from our village, upper caste, dancing in front of our house, ”said Vandana’s brother Sekar. Times of India.

“They used caste insults, they insulted our family and the Indian team lost because so many Dalits came to the team. They said that not only hockey but all sports should get rid of Dalits. They took off their clothes and started dancing again … It was a caste based attack,” Sehgar told police. As stated in the complaint.

The report further points out that one of the accused has been detained by the police but the FIR has not been registered.

Vandana, one of the team’s leading players, made history in South Africa, becoming the first Indian woman to score a hat – trick at the Olympics when the team won 4-3. With this victory, India advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time.