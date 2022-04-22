Van der Leyen travels to India to strengthen strategic partnership with EU

This content was released on April 22, 2022 – 11:10

Brussels, ap. 22 (EFE) .- European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen makes her first visit to India this Sunday and Monday. Talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A foreign ministry spokesman said today that the purpose of the visit was to discuss “future cooperation between the EU and India, especially in the field of renewable energy” and “the global implications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.” At the daily press conference of the European Commission, Peter Stano, Social Administrator.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Commission said in a statement outlining Van der Leyen’s agenda in India.

His talks with Indian President Shri Ramnath Govind in Delhi will focus on the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, energy and digital transformation, connectivity, security and security, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, according to the social administrator.

The talks also included a broader EU-India economic agenda focusing on the Free Trade Agreement, the Investment Protection Agreement and the Geographical Indications Agreement.

The European Union is one of the largest investors in India, accounting for 16% of total investment received from 2015 to 2020 (83 83 billion in 2000-2021).

There are 4,500 European companies operating in India, contributing to the creation of more than 1.5 million direct and more than 5 million indirect jobs in India, according to data provided by the Commission.

Over the past decade, trade in goods and services between the EU and India has increased by 41% and services by 76%. EU-India trade in goods and services in 2020 is ில்லியன் 96 billion.

During the visit, the President will visit the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) campus called TERI Gram on Sunday morning, where he will address the youth on the existential challenge of climate change and the need to work together for greener pastures. Future., Digital and resilient.

Later, Van der Leyen will deliver a speech at the International Solar Alliance (ISA), where he will highlight the “importance of renewable energies for bilateral cooperation between India and the EU”.

In the evening, she will attend a dinner with Indian women leaders and businessmen to discuss the safety of supply chains in the energy sector, among other topics.

The next day, Van der Leyen will lay a wreath at the Gandhi Memorial and then hold meetings with Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar; With the Prime Minister and finally with the President of the country.

Before concluding his visit, Van der Lion Raisina will begin the Dialogue 2022 Annual Multilateral Conference as the Chief Guest, where he will highlight the potential of the strategic partnership between the EU and India and provide the EU’s perspective on current geopolitical challenges. Presented to the European Commission. EFE

