April 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Van der Leyen travels to India to strengthen strategic partnership with EU

Byron Rodgers April 22, 2022 3 min read
This content was released on April 22, 2022 – 11:10

Brussels, ap. 22 (EFE) .- European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen makes her first visit to India this Sunday and Monday. Talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A foreign ministry spokesman said today that the purpose of the visit was to discuss “future cooperation between the EU and India, especially in the field of renewable energy” and “the global implications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.” At the daily press conference of the European Commission, Peter Stano, Social Administrator.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Commission said in a statement outlining Van der Leyen’s agenda in India.

His talks with Indian President Shri Ramnath Govind in Delhi will focus on the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, energy and digital transformation, connectivity, security and security, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, according to the social administrator.

The talks also included a broader EU-India economic agenda focusing on the Free Trade Agreement, the Investment Protection Agreement and the Geographical Indications Agreement.

The European Union is one of the largest investors in India, accounting for 16% of total investment received from 2015 to 2020 (83 83 billion in 2000-2021).

There are 4,500 European companies operating in India, contributing to the creation of more than 1.5 million direct and more than 5 million indirect jobs in India, according to data provided by the Commission.

Over the past decade, trade in goods and services between the EU and India has increased by 41% and services by 76%. EU-India trade in goods and services in 2020 is ில்லியன் 96 billion.

See also  India and Australia have signed a landmark agreement to strengthen the Indo-Pacific region

During the visit, the President will visit the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) campus called TERI Gram on Sunday morning, where he will address the youth on the existential challenge of climate change and the need to work together for greener pastures. Future., Digital and resilient.

Later, Van der Leyen will deliver a speech at the International Solar Alliance (ISA), where he will highlight the “importance of renewable energies for bilateral cooperation between India and the EU”.

In the evening, she will attend a dinner with Indian women leaders and businessmen to discuss the safety of supply chains in the energy sector, among other topics.

The next day, Van der Leyen will lay a wreath at the Gandhi Memorial and then hold meetings with Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar; With the Prime Minister and finally with the President of the country.

Before concluding his visit, Van der Lion Raisina will begin the Dialogue 2022 Annual Multilateral Conference as the Chief Guest, where he will highlight the potential of the strategic partnership between the EU and India and provide the EU’s perspective on current geopolitical challenges. Presented to the European Commission. EFE

cat / asa / jgb

(Additional information about the EU at Euroefe.euractiv.es)

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of the contents of all or part of the EFE Services is strictly prohibited without the prior and express approval of Agencia EFE SA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Christie’s laser projection to celebrate India’s independence

April 22, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Controversy with India over US Muslim Congress woman’s visit to Kashmir

April 22, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Nifty 50 closes: Indian market high on April 21

April 21, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

3 min read

Van der Leyen travels to India to strengthen strategic partnership with EU

April 22, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

US stocks open lower, bond yields stabilize after Powell hawkish comments

April 22, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Bill Murray reportedly accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ on set | Movies

April 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Persevering NASA rover monitors “doomed” Mars eclipse with “Potato” moon

April 22, 2022 Iris Pearce