Van der Leyen strengthens ties with India in the wake of the Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Apr. 25 (EFE) .- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during his two-day official visit to deepen bilateral ties. Cooperation on trade and security and tackling key geopolitical challenges.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders announced the future formation of the EU-India Business and Technology Council, which will address “challenges in the integration of trade, trusted technology and security” and provide effective tools to closely monitor sustainable progress. European and Indian economies.

Van der Leyen said in an interview that this would be the second such council to be established by the European Union (EU) after the European Union (EU) had already maintained ties with the United States, and that India would be the first to agree with another country. Broadcast again with Modi.

An institution that allows both parties to move towards the “collective strategic commitment” necessary during the rapid change in the current geopolitical landscape.

Although the head of the social administration today did not directly mention the war between Russia and Ukraine, his arrival raised some suspicions from the West towards India due to its neutrality in the conflict and the recent escalation. In purchasing oil from Moscow, excluding international sanctions.

“We have a lot in common, but in the political landscape we face a challenge. Therefore, I am very grateful for this meeting,” the European representative continued.

Ahead of the meeting with Modi, Van der Leyen visited the memorial set up in memory of Indian pacifist leader Mahatma Gandhi and a few minutes later spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar to discuss the implications of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We discussed the progress of the Indo-EU partnership and exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the conflict in Ukraine,” the minister said on Twitter.

Before concluding his visit to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and India, Van der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Ram Nath Govinda, President of Asia, after which he will preside over the conference. Guest Annual Multilateral Conversation Raisina 2022.

The European Union is one of the largest investors in India, accounting for 16% of total investment received from 2015 to 2020 (83 83 billion in 2000-2021).

There are 4,500 European companies operating in India, contributing to the creation of more than 1.5 million direct and more than 5 million indirect jobs in India, according to data provided by the Commission.

Over the past decade, trade between the EU and India has increased by 41% and services by 76%. EU-India trade in goods and services in 2020 is ில்லியன் 96 billion. EFE

