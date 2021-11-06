Values ​​of a major Indian payment portal that accepts BTC

2 I read the minute

PaytmIf the government relaxes its rules on accepting cryptocurrencies, it is considering accepting Bitcoin (Crypto: PTC), one of the largest payment websites in India.

What happened

One step Information If the government decides to officially convert Bitcoin from Bloomberg to a legal tender, the Indian technology company will consider accepting Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies are gray in terms of regulations in the Asian country, and the central bank prohibits financial institutions from participating in any activity related to virtual assets. Order 2018 issued by the Reserve Bank of India effectively halted its operations. Exchanges Cryptocurrencies in the country, users can not deposit or withdraw in Indian Rupees.

The ban was finally lifted in March 2020, but the central bank is still skeptical Tokens Digital.

“At the moment, Paytm is not working with Bitcoin,” said Madhur Deora, the company’s chief financial officer, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“Bitcoin is still in a regulatory gray area, not to mention a regulatory ban in India. If this ever becomes completely legal in the country, the offers we can start with may be clear.

Launched in 2010, the company is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) Search for ratings At $ 20 to $ 22 billion, it will be the largest IPO in India’s history.

The movement of prices

Bitcoin was down 2% at $ 61,805.76 when it was last reviewed this Thursday.