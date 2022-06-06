Utah Jazz coach Quinn Snyder quits after eight seasons

The team announced Sunday that Utah Jazz coach Quinn Snyder has resigned after eight seasons with the franchise.

Jazz ownership and management spent several weeks trying to persuade Snyder to return as coach — he even offered a contract extension — but simply decided it was time to walk away from the job, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Snyder had two years left on his contract, including his own option last year.



Snyder, who underwent hip surgery after the season, is recovering again in good health. Should he decide to make himself a candidate for other coaching jobs in the future, Snyder can be expected to be a high priority for almost any team with a chance.

In a statement, Snyder said he was “grateful” for his time with jazz but his decision was made for the best of the team’s players.

“Basically, what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work for improvement and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I feel very strongly that they need a new voice to continue to evolve and that’s it,” Snyder said in a statement. There are no philosophical differences and no other reason. After eight years I feel like it’s time to move on.” “I needed to take some time off after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

Sources told Wojnarowski that the jazz company plans to start looking for training immediately.

Snyder scored 372-264 in his eight seasons with the Jazz, matching Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors in the third longest run with a team of active coaches and trailing only the San Antonio Spurs’ Greg Popovich and Eric of the Miami Heat. Spoilstra.

Snyder’s 372 wins is the second-highest number of wins for a head coach in jazz history, trailing Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan’s 1,127 wins with the franchise.

After inheriting the franchise in the 25-57 season, Snyder played a prominent role in the Utah becoming a permanent team. Jazz has the longest active postseason streak in the Western Conference at six years, but Utah has yet to advance to the conference semifinals of this era.

Utah has undergone significant changes at all levels of the organization during Snyder’s tenure, particularly in the past two years, including Ryan Smith’s purchase of the Miller family franchise and the transition from Dennis Lindsey to Danny Ainge as chief basketball executive.

“Queen Snyder has personified what basketball has been to jazz for the past eight years,” Smith said in a statement. “The diligent work ethic and attention to detail Quinn displays every day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quinn and respect for his decision.”