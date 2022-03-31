USMNT will compete again in the World Cup after waiting 8 years





CNN

–



after Eight years of waitingthe US men’s national team secured a spot Wednesday in the World Cup 2022albeit not in a way the team would prefer.

In their 14th and final match of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, the United States sealed a place with a 2-0 loss against Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“I am so proud of this group,” American star Christian Pulisic said. “It feels a little weird right now because I hate to lose so much, but I’m really proud, and I can’t wait to go to the World Cup.”

Coming into Wednesday night, the United States knew they could press their ticket by winning, drawing or losing with less than six goals.

The top three CONCACAF teams automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-placed team will compete in an Intercontinental Playoff against the qualifying Oceania Championship.

The Final table The USA team appears in third place after qualifying Canada and Mexico as well. Costa Rica ranked fourth.

This will be it Men’s first appearance in the World Cup For the US since 2014. The US did not qualify for the previous men’s World Cup in 2018, having finished fifth in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar and is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.