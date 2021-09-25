USA | After AUKUS, Joe Biden seeks to renew alliance with India, Japan and Australia UK | The world

After announcing a spectacular military alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region last week, US President Joe Biden continued to improve his chips in the region by hosting a reception for the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia on Friday.

Biden seeks to revive the “four-way security dialogue” to curb China’s growing influence in the region.

The catastrophe known as the “Quad” was drawn up after the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007, but remained inactive for a long time.

After a virtual summit in March, Biden meets him again in person and at a high level.

From the White House, Scott Morrison (Australia) and Yoshihit Suka (Japan) welcomed the meeting, which, in their opinion, aims to promote an “independent and open Indo-Pacific region”, a formula used to critique without a name. China and its ambitions in the region.

Narendra Modi (India) emphasized the “shared democratic values” of the four partners.

“We are four top democracies, with a long history of cooperation, and we know how to move things forward,” Host Biden said.

“Return to Asia”

By reactivating the “quad”, Biden sought a way to “return to Asia” of US foreign policy, a goal already set by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

But after the announcement AUKUSAs the deal with the UK and Australia became known – its nuclear submarine deal that angered France – Washington wants to present a “quad” in a unanimous light.

A senior White House official told reporters that this was an “informal” and “intimate” center aimed at “creating better communication channels.”

In response to a question about its expression with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has no “military” intent, the “Quad” promised to “complement” other regional initiatives.

Some members of this organization, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Burma, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, fear that the US invasion of the region could lead to an expansion with China.

Semiconductors, Vaccines, Weather

According to senior officials, the “quad” should emphasize all economic, environmental and anti-epidemic plans on Friday.

Four partners are currently struggling to obtain washing machines and essential electronic components for aircraft or smartphones, and businesses around the world.

They also plan to talk about 5G technology, cyber security, university exchanges, space projects, fishing and vaccinations.

“For Washington, overcoming the security paradigm and improving the US economic position in Southeast Asia is a challenge,” said Jonathan Stromset, an expert in the region, in a note released by the Brookings Institutional Research Center.

Stromset called the “Quad” a “symbol” of the need for a “symbol” of China’s approach.

The Democrat leader is keeping a tough line against China, comparable to his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, but facing the conflict with Beijing in a different way.

Biden hopes to overcome the head-on crossroads between the two powers, restart the alliance game and hope to encourage the United States’ traditional partners to take China’s open positions.

Recommended video

Some of the victims of the September 11, 2021 attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York contacted their families, friends, journalists and emergency services, unaware that their voices were being recorded for posterity.