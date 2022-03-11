US pledges to cut off gas lighting after Russia asks UN Security Council to hold special meeting on ‘Biolabs’ in Ukraine

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian And the China Claims that the US is conducting bioweapons research in biolabs across war-torn Ukraine are compounded by assertions that leaders in Washington and Kiev called absurd.

Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyansky asked the UN Security Council to discuss the alleged research in Friday’s meeting, the Kremlin-allied media outlet RIA Novosti I mentioned earlier.

The report also highlighted allegations by the Russian Defense Ministry that the United States spent $200 million on Ukrainian laboratories for the alleged “biological weapons programme.” Russia claims that its forces uncovered evidence during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a “special military operation.”

“This is exactly the kind of false science effort we’ve warned that Russia could start to justify a biological or chemical attack,” Olivia Dalton, a spokeswoman for the US mission to the United Nations, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law,” he added.

Russia also has a track record of accusing Western allies of misconduct, she said, as it is acting on its own.

“We will not allow Russia to shine a light on the world or use the UN Security Council as a place to promote their disinformation,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, when asked what evidence China had on the allegations during his daily press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not provide any evidence but demanded that the United States answer questions about the case.

“What is the United States doing at Fort Detrick and its 336 biological laboratories abroad?” Asked. Do the activities comply with the conditions? [Biological and Toxin Weapons Conventions]? “

Fort Detrick is the home of the US Army Medical Research and Development Command in Maryland.

Earlier Thursday, the United States Defense Ministry officials said That there are five biological research laboratories in Kyiv – focused on “diagnostics, treatments, treatments, prevention, and vaccines” – not on biological or military weapons research.

“There are no biological weapons laboratories of the Ministry of Defense in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world,” the officials said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the allegations of a global network of US-run biological weapons laboratories “unbelievable” on Wednesday. It also warned that the allegations could be an attempt to create a cover for a Russian chemical or biological attack on Ukraine, noting that the disinformation is part of the Kremlin’s weapons suite.

“Now that Russia has made these false allegations, and China appears to have endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia’s possible use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she said. . “It’s a clear pattern, and no one should fall for it.”

Russia’s request from the United Nations comes in the wake of international calls for Russia to be permanent A seat on the Security Council disqualified.

“Moscow leads decisions at the United Nations through its role as a permanent member of the Security Council,” Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia must be exiled from the international community.”

When the Soviet Union collapsed 30 years ago, Russia inherited its seat as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. The move went unchallenged at the time – but it gives the Kremlin a veto over the council’s decisions.

Moscow vetoed this last month when the Security Council introduced a resolution condemning Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and demanding the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called on the United Nations to do so The abolition of Russia’s seat in the Security Council.

“No chemical weapons or any other weapons of mass destruction have been developed on my land,” he said in a video posted on the website. cable Thursday, translated from Ukrainian. “The whole world knows that.”

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that the United States is aware of “biological research facilities” in Ukraine that are under questioning by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

He asked her if Ukraine had chemical or biological weapons.

Nuland replied, “Ukraine has biological research facilities, and they are really quite concerned that Russian forces and Russian forces might seek to control them, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how to prevent any of that research material from falling into the hands of Russian forces.”

She also said that if anyone published a chemical or biological attack in Ukraine, she believed “100%” it would be the Russians.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States led international efforts to secure and dismantle remnants of Soviet-era weapons of mass destruction, including in Ukraine. In August 2005, Washington and Kiev agreed to cooperate to prevent “the spread of technology, pathogens and expertise that could be used in the development of biological weapons.”

In addition to failing to secure many Soviet weapons in the 1990s, Russia also has a history of violating international laws governing biological and chemical weapons, according to the White House.

Psaki said Wednesday that the attempt to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons attacks on opponents within its borders.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby addressed the allegations on Wednesday, saying they were “classic Russian propaganda” and “Mlarkey.”

“We are not developing biological or chemical weapons inside Ukraine,” he said. “This is not happening.”

Adam Sabs of Fox News contributed to this report.