US judges say Supreme Court justices must abide by the rules of ethics

Most judges across the United States have said that Supreme Court justices must abide by the rules of ethics. Many were shocked to find out that they weren’t.

Among those judges who responded to a request for such a law, there were concerns about who might enforce it.

The question comes amid frequent reports of ethical lacunae among judges, with the country’s highest court expected to announce more than a dozen decisions in the next few weeks on issues including abortion, weapons, immigration and the environment.

The National Judicial College polled judges across the country about whether to raise the level of the Supreme Court. The poll came amid a controversial and high-profile US Supreme Court calendar that included questions about bias, as well as investigations into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ family ties to the January 6, 2021 mutiny at the US Capitol.