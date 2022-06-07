US Health Supply creates 600 new jobs

Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced a multi-million dollar project coming to Greenville County that is expected to bring more than 600 jobs to the area, the announcement was made at the annual meeting of the Greenville Area Development Corporation in Westin Poinsett Greenville. In addition to the new jobs, Health Supply USA, a leading government contractor and medical supplies company, will invest more than $150 million over the next five years. The new “Glove One” process will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves each year, which company officials said they hope to triple production in the future. US Health Supply identifies, exports and delivers personal protective equipment, or PPE, to health care systems and to federal, state, and local governments, keeping the medical supply pipeline running. Besides surgical gloves, the company also manufactures medical isolation gowns and other medical products, and the Health Supply US Greenville County facility, located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park, will operate as Glove One with a focus on manufacturing American-made nitrile gloves. The company said the new, state-of-the-art facility will greatly increase the domestic supply of this important medicinal ingredient — helping protect America’s public health and national security. The new medical device manufacturing facility is expected to be completed by January 2024 with local recruitment starting in 2022. Anyone interested in applying for the Glove One position should visit the company’s website. The Economic Development Coordination Council approved the career development appropriations related to this project. The council also awarded a $300,000 grant to Greenville County to assist with site preparation and building construction costs.

