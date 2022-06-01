US gas prices jump to a record high of $4.67 a gallon

The national average for regular gasoline rose by five cents on Wednesday to New record of $4.67 per gallon According to AAA.

That sends gas prices up 48 cents in the last month alone.

Filling your tank now costs 32% more than it did the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average price for seven states is now $5 or more, with Illinois becoming the latest to join this unpopular club, according to the AAA. New York and Arizona are just pennies off the $5 threshold. The average in California is now $6.19 a gallon.