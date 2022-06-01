US gas prices jump to a record high of $4.67 a gallon

That sends gas prices up 48 cents in the last month alone.
Filling your tank now costs 32% more than it did the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.
The average price for seven states is now $5 or more, with Illinois becoming the latest to join this unpopular club, according to the AAA. New York and Arizona are just pennies off the $5 threshold. The average in California is now $6.19 a gallon.
No state has an average of $4.15 or lower, with Georgia coming in as low as $4.16.
Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN he expects the national average to reach $4.75 in the next 10 days.
Oil prices, the largest component of pump prices, continue to rise.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1% on Tuesday to close at its highest level in nearly three months. Brent crude rose 1.2% on Wednesday morning. The gains come after Europe agreed to phase out 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
