US: For the first time, India will allow the import of pork from the United States The world

The United States announced on Monday India It will for the first time allow American pork and pork products to be imported, and it celebrated the lifting of the long-standing siege on the country’s agribusiness.
The announcement was made in a statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack and US Trade Representative (USDR) Katherine Toy.
“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to access the US pork market in India, and marks a positive move in trade relations.” Between the two countries, Wilsack insisted.
At the US-India Trade Policy Forum in New Delhi on November 2021, Toy spoke about the importance of Indian market access for American pork.
“We will continue to work with the Government of India to ensure that the American pork industry delivers its high quality products to consumers as soon as possible.”, He promised.
By 2020, it was the world’s third largest pork producer and the world’s second largest exporter, with $ 7.7 billion in global sales of pork and pork products, according to USDR data.
Last year, the US exported more than $ 1.6 billion worth of agricultural products to India.
