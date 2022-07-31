US bank fined for opening ‘pseudo’ customer accounts

The regulator said US Bank, which is based in Minneapolis and has assets of more than $559 billion, has pressured its employees to meet sales targets as part of their job requirements, offering them incentives to sell banking products. The investigation found that in order to achieve these goals, bank employees illegally accessed customers’ credit reports and personal data to open accounts without permission.

CFBP announced Thursday that it has imposed a $37.5 million fine on the US bank, after a five-year investigation.

“For more than a decade, the US bank has known that its employees are exploiting its customers by misappropriating consumer data to create fake accounts,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a press release.

In a statement to CNN Business, the US bank said it had “made improvements to operations and oversight” since 2016 regarding sales practice concerns. Employees now receive incentives only for accounts where the customer uses the service.